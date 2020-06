The number of positive cases have also jumped to 12,590; per the information released on Wednesday, June 17.

With recoveries at 4410, the country currently has 8114 active cases.

Below is a regional breakdown of the cases

Upper East Region - 241

Oti Region - 101

Western North Region - 81

Northern Region - 52

Savannah Region - 35

Upper West Region - 32

Bono East Region - 14

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1