Covid 19: Ghana has no critical case - President Akufo-Addo

Addressing the country on his 29th address to the nation on the updates on Covid-19, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, President Akuffo-Addo said, "currently we do not have any critical case.”

Adding that, “the emergency is over, this too has passed.”

He, however, noted that although Ghana received free vaccines to tackle the virus, inoculating the people was very expensive.

“Vaccination was expensive,” he said and further indicated that “fumigation and cleansing of markets, schools and other public places cost a lot of money.”

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently urged the country to remove all existing COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

This was after the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended countries lift their existing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to WHO, the countries could exacerbate economic and social stress related to the pandemic.

It said COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Health Service lifting the restrictions in Accra said the decision was also justified by the fact that there had been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in the country over the past five months