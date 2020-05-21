The country has also not taken delivery of any medicine from Madagascar, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah suggested that government has reached out to Madagascar for its much touted herbal cure for the virus.

He said government was considering the product but will subject it to tests before making any decision.

“We are considering it [the herbal cure]. We have reached out to them [Madagascar]. We have asked that it [should] be made available to us and like all drugs, it will be tested by FDA and in this case by the Center for Plant Medicine and if proven efficacious, we can recommend its use,” the Information Ministry’s Twitter page quoted him as saying.

However, in a sharp riposte, the sector Minister said Ghana has neither requested for Madagascar’s medicine nor taken delivery of it.

“We have not received the supposed cure from Madagascar…what we have said is that Madagascar has reached out to us with their supposedly or suggested cure, and that we will test it through FDA and Centre for Plant Medicine before making a decision,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“So please let’s be clear we have not requested for it neither have we received any,” he added.

Madagascar has in recent months touted the potency of its COVID-Organics, made in the form of herbal tea, as a possible cure for the Coronavirus.

So far, countries such as Congo, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau have received packs of the product.