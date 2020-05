The number of recoveries has also risen to 1,773.

The death toll remains the same – 31.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 4,536

Ashanti Region - 888

Central Region - 256

Western Region - 111

Eastern Region - 100

Western North Region - 57

Volta Region - 41

Northern Region - 31

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0