The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Nadowli Kaleo says the government should even show corpses on those who have died from the virus on national television to make people believe that it is real.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Mr Bagbin said his call was based on feedback he has received from the public.

He argued that will help wake people from their "slumber" and make them think that covid-19 is real.

To him, many people were still living their lives as if everything was still normal and were flouting the covid-19 protocols.

Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin said such a measure will be a "shock therapy" and was the sure way to help make people change from how they are responding to the threats posed by the disease.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 6,096, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 1,773.

The death toll remains the same – 31.