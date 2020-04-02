President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a national broadcast said such personnel will help deal with a possible surge in infections in the coming days as Ghana struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Its heartening to hear of a number of retired healthcare professionals who have stepped forward to offer their services…" the President noted in his address to the nation.

The Deputy Health Minister, Alexander Kodjo Kom Abban revealed that the said categories of trained health professionals will be engaged for permanent employment.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, he said: "The human resource directorate is quickly making all the moves for the 2017/18 nurses who already graduated and have gone through their rotation to be quickly enrolled, so, in that aspect, their employment is already done."

He added: "So, all the various stages that they have to go through over some lengthy period is going to be shortened so that they can quickly deploy them to assist in this fight."