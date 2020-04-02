This was disclosed by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, during a media briefing on Wednesday.

So far, eight Guineans and two Burkinabes have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamale in the Northern region.

The victims are said to have entered the country before President Akufo-Addo announced a closure of Ghana’s land, sea and air borders.

Government had planned to repatriate them back to their home countries in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in Ghana, however, it currently faces a diplomatic hurdle.

“Our headache is that the Guinean authorities are saying they will not agree for us to return them,” Mr. Saaed said.

The Minister added that Burkinabe authorities have also threatened to return Ghanaians who are critically ill in their country and receiving treatment.

According to him, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is treading cautiously on the matter in order to avoid any diplomatic row.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 Coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.