According to him, all frontline health workers deserve to be paid extra allowances by the government.

This, he said, would be a great reward to the nurses and doctors for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

John Dumelo's Facebook post

“Once again I would like to say a big thank you to all the health workers working round the clock to contain the Covid-19,” Dumelo wrote on Facebook.

“Ghana is indeed proud of you. I think it will be great for government to pay extra allowances to them for their enormous effort. Ye ma mo Ayeekoo.”

The actor cum politician is currently the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with two recoveries recorded so far.