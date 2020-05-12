This comes after the 35-year-old supported a group of students who are into the production of locally-made liquid soap.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo said he bought some gallons of the locally made liquid soap from the students.

He further indicated his readiness to support other start-ups and businesses that are run by young people.

“I purchased gallons of locally made liquid soap from these amazing university students who just commenced their start-up,” he wrote.

“I will always be committed to helping start-ups especially among the youth.”

Dumelo is contesting to become Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He has also been very benevolent to society following the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.