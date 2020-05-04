The data, he said, is meant to help the students in their online studies in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dumelo is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a Twitter post, the 35-year-old announced that he has already met some class reps on the GIMPA campus over the distribution of the data.

READ ALSO: UPSA students kick against online examination

“I have been engaging some class reps on Gimpa campus since yesterday and I’m happy to announce that I will be sharing a total of 2Tb (2,000Gb) of data amongst some students on Gimpa campus to enhance their online lectures. God bless us all,” he wrote.

Tertiary institutions across the country have been forced to move studies online due to the current ban on all social gatherings.

However, some students have lamented the difficulty in complying, as issues of data and unstable internet dominate the complaints.

Meanwhile, the sharing of data will add to the numerous donations Dumelo has made following the outbreak of the pandemic.

He has already extended kind gestures to the police, widows and other students by donating thousands of hand sanitizers and other toiletries to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.