According to them, introducing online examinations would not be in the interest of many students of the school.

A student of UPSA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said students who live in remote areas are currently battling with poor internet services.

The student explained that university’s “no fees, no registration and no registration, no exams” policy could also hinder many students from partaking in the exams.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Time for Gov’t to employ jobless doctors and nurses – Mahama

“We are not in normal times due to the pandemic that has caused a stand-still in every activity. Besides, UPSA has a student populace dispersed around the whole country. Some students reside in remote areas of the country and hardly gain access to internet connection and therefore subscribing to the online platform becomes relatively impossible,” the student said.

“Also, education as an activity is mainly psychological, needing a clear mind and mental strength to be able to come out with flying colours in examinations. However, due to this pandemic, most students are going through psychological distress, which is hindering their ability to learn and understand academic materials.”

The student, therefore, appealed to the management of UPSA “to reconsider everything and stop the online examination.”

Tertiary institutions across the country have moved studies online due to the partial lockdown of the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) also kicked against the online examination being introduced by the management of the institute.