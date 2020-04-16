According to him, more hands are needed at the various health facilities to fight against the pandemic.

Mahama said this during a ceremony to present food items to some household in the lockdown areas.

John Mahama

“This might also be the time for government to employ more doctors and other health workers-in-waiting who have been idling at home, some for many years,” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“This might become necessary as many health workers who suspect they may have been exposed to the virus have begun to self-isolate in order not to further spread the disease.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 641, as of April 15, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 83 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.