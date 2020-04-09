One confirmed case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Central region after Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Eastern, Upper West, and the Upper East Region recorded cases of the deadly virus.

In the Greater Accra region, 274 cases were recorded whiles the Ashanti region came second recording 25 cases.

The Northern region recorded 10 whiles Eastern, Upper West, Upper East, and the Central Region recorded 1 respectively.

In all, the country has recorded 313 COVID-19 cases as of April 8, 2020, with six deaths recorded.

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travelers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.