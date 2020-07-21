According to GHS, 763 new cases have been confirmed, taking the nation's total caseload to 28,430.

So far, the total number of recoveries is 24,901.

This means the active cases stand at 3, 376.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Gov't to evacuate stranded Ghanaians from London

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 15,328

Ashanti Region – 6,151

Western Region – 2,310

Central Region – 1,155

Eastern Region – 1,087

Volta Region – 511

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region – 147

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9