According to GHS, 763 new cases have been confirmed, taking the nation's total caseload to 28,430.
So far, the total number of recoveries is 24,901.
This means the active cases stand at 3, 376.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 15,328
Ashanti Region – 6,151
Western Region – 2,310
Central Region – 1,155
Eastern Region – 1,087
Volta Region – 511
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 294
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Oti Region – 147
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9