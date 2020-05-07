This was disclosed by the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, during Thursday’s press conference in Accra.

Madagascar has in recent weeks touted the potency of its COVID-Organics, made in the form of herbal tea, as a possible cure for the Coronavirus.

But Dr. Sarkodie confirmed that the East African country has offered to provide its COVID-19 herbal cure to Ghana.

He was, however, quick to add that Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) will have to assess the herbal medicine before deciding on whether to accept it or otherwise.

“I believe that a quantity might be made available to the country and we will ensure collaboration with FDA,” Dr. Sarkodie said.

“They [Madagascar] have to do some assessment and then we take it from there. So, I will not be able to say whether it will be used or not, but I think they have made an offer and we can take a look at it.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it welcomes traditional medicines for the treatment of Coronavirus patients, provided they are scientifically proven.

In a statement, the WHO said it recognises the long history of traditional medicine and its benefits, especially in Africa.

It, however, pointed out that traditional medicines mist be subjected to rigorous clinical trials before being passed to be used, if they prove effective.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“Africans deserve to use medicines tested to the same standards as people in the rest of the world. Even if therapies are derived from traditional practice and natural, establishing their efficacy and safety through rigorous clinical trials is critical,” it added.