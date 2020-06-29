According to a report by Joy FM, the students were sacked for breaching the safety protocols of COVID-19 instituted by the school.

As part of the re-opening plans for final year students in SHS, the government implored all schools to make sure students adhere to the safety protocols in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The students, all boys allegedly left campus without permission and no supervision.

This according to management is a complete breach of laid down restrictions and protocols put in place to ensure safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But explaining the situation to Adom News’ Lord Tawiah, the stranded students said they had left campus in search of water.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

According to them, since school reopened on Monday June 15, students have not had access to potable water, hence the decision to fetch some at a standing pipe located a few metres from campus.

The boys further alleged that female students are being allowed to go outside for water and other necessities and it was the reason why no female was sacked.