President of the Titi-Ofei Ministries, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei has withdrawn the 100-bed facility he offered to be used in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This follows protests from his neigbours in the Tema-West area, who said they do not want to be exposed to the virus.

The man of God had made the donation to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate earlier in the week.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei donates 100-bed facility to be used as isolation centre

Bishop Titi-Offei's 100-bed facility to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate

He had intended to offer the building to be used as an isolation centre for patients of the novel Coronavirus.

However, Bishop Titi-Ofei has been forced to withdraw his offer after neighbours in the community raised certain concerns.

According to them, COVID-19 is contagious and having an isolation centre near them could expose residents to the dreaded pandemic.

In a statement, the Bishop acknowledged the concerns of the residents, adding that he will find alternate ways of helping to fight the pandemic.

Read his full statement below: