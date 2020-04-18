The aggrieved workers threatened to abandon post at the General Hospital which serves as a treatment and isolation centre for COVID-19 cases as management conceals information on colleagues who have tested positive to the virus.

They said the management of the hospital was endangering their lives because they were concealing information on their colleagues who had tested positive indicating that they were not told of the incident but were rather instructed to go and take the coronavirus test without any explanations.

They said they heard that a doctor at the unit tested positive, but management failed to inform them.

"Due to the nature of our work we had cross contaminations and almost everyone was a contact, more than half of the nurses and doctors are currently under quarantine," the staff said.

It has reported been that that two medical doctors at the hospital are among health workers who came into contact with someone said to be COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the Hospital has shut down its Paediatric Unit for emergency disinfection.

Two units at the hospital — Paediatric Medical Ward and Children Emergency, — which were said to have been exposed to the virus, will remain closed until further notice.