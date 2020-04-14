This was announced by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, the 17 recovered patients tested negative twice and have now been clinically declared cured.

“We have 17 persons who have recorded double negatives and are obviously clinically cured,” Dr. Aboagye said.

“Currently, we have a definition of recovered as those who are positive and have recorded consecutive negative [tests].”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count remains at 566, Dr. Aboagye said, with the country recording four recoveries and eight deaths so far.