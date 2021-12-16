COVID-19 vaccine will not cause you to vote for the NPP — Nana Addo

In his 27th address on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, to the nation to curb the spread of the virus, he said "Getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to. This is an outrageous claim. Vaccination cannot change your political preference."

This comes after the Upper Manya Krobo District Health Directorate decried low turnout for COVID-19 vaccination in the district due to some misconceptions festering among the people.

Some of the reasons noted for the high hesitancy in the district include the fact that there is misinformation that the NPP government wants to use the vaccine to change the minds of the electorate in the district to vote for them in 2024.