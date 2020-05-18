This was announced by the Deputy Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, during an interview with Joy News.

According to him, CSM is receiving the needed attention from government, just as the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

File Photo

The Minister added that that there are only five active cases and four are currently in stable condition.

“The type we were dealing with is not known to cause outbreaks,” Dr. Okoe Boye stated.

Earlier this month, the Deputy Minister of Heath suggested the CSM outbreak in Ghana was now under control.

He told Parliament that strides have been made in curtailing the disease, adding that CSM is no longer at an epidemic level.