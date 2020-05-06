This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih.

The Minister said the disease has so far claimed 44 lives and is most concentrated in the areas of Nandom, Jirapa and Nadowli-Kaleo.

“Laboratory investigations indicate an increase in the number of cases with the majority of them being caused by Neisseria Meningitides Sero Group X which currently has no vaccine,” a section of the statement reads.

“With an increased risk communication. Individuals now report to health facilities for treatment, which has witnessed a significant reduction in the case fatality associated with the disease.”

The Minister further urged the general public to drink more water, sleep in well-ventilated areas, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and report to the nearest health facilities when experiencing symptoms of CSM.

This comes after the Deputy Minister of Heath suggested the CSM outbreak in Ghana was now under control.

Addressing Parliament last Thursday, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye said strides have been made in curtailing the disease, adding that CSM is no longer at an epidemic level.

“Mr. Speaker, I am glad to report that the situation with CSM is under control,” the Deputy Health Minister said.

“A visit to some affected municipalities in the Upper West Region revealed that currently, only four cases of meningitis are being attended to in the region.

“The disease scale shows that we are no more in the epidemic level. Sustaining this achievement requires continuous education, and that is ongoing,” he added.