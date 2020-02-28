The month of March dubbed 'Heritage month' has been dedicated to Ghanaians to return to their roots to acknowledge the indigenous ways of doing things.

In line with this, Citi FM and Citi TV, a private multi-media company in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Wednesday, February 26, launched the 2020 edition of Heritage Month, in Accra.

A key element of the Heritage month is a 'marathon safari journey' through major heritage sites across the country and the paying of homage to traditional leaders along the route, participating in local entertainment, enjoying customary food, and networking.

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive Officer of AMA

The marathon safari journey also creates a platform to interweave culture, tourism, entertainment, food, education, exploration, networking, and leisure on a trip across the country within seven days.

Activities lined up for the month include hosting of personalities adept in the history of Ghana every weekday morning on The Citi Breakfast Show, heritage on-air series, Heritage Caravan which would explore 12 out of the 16 regions of Ghana, in seven days, from March 1 to March 7 and Heritage Arts Festival from March 12 to March 14, at the forecourt of the AMA office.

Others include 'Back to Your Village Bazaar', on March 14, the 'Accra Music Expo', on March 21 at the forecourt of the AMA office, and the ‘Music of Ghanaian Origin concert’, on March 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Samuel Atta-Mensah

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive Officer of AMA, commended Citi FM for the initiative and accepting the AMA to be a partner.

He pledged the Assembly's support to the initiative adding that they had also rolled out similar initiatives.