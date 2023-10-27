Dam spillage: We are with you till the very end- VRA assures As spill rate reduces

Also, medical supplies worth 1.1 million Ghana Cedis targeted at preventing any outbreak of diseases, especially water borne diseases have been dispatched to the enclave.

Whilst overseeing the distribution of the relief items in Agbetikpo, the Chief Executive of the VRA , Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa interacted with the flood victims assuring them of being with them throughout their plight.

"We have reduced the spill rate ,as you can see, the water level is dropping, I want to thank you for your patience as we go through this together. We will continue to support you even after the floods recede,we are here with you till the very end"

At the highest of the controlled spill, the spill rate was over 180,000 cubic feet per second, but as at 26th October 2023, the spill rate has been lowered to 90,000 cubic feet per second.

Meanwhile, the water levels in the flood areas have also reduced considerably.

