Dampare has a record of successful by-elections - CDD

Paul Aborampah Mensah, the Programs Manager for CDD-Ghana, highlighted Dr Dampare's proactive measures in ensuring the smooth conduct of by-elections. Unlike previous instances plagued by challenges, Mensah noted that under Dr Dampare's leadership, by-elections have been conducted without any serious issues.

"The IGP established the Election Security Task Force and did a good show in all the by-elections that we have had, unlike Chereponi, Asankrakwa, and the other places. Here all the by-elections that we have had in this era we have not had any serious issues around them," Mr. Aborampah remarked during an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

He further expressed confidence in the Election Security Task Force's strategies, indicating that their success in managing by-elections bodes well for the upcoming main elections. Additionally, Aborampah noted that the Electoral Commission has shared its calendar for the elections with the parties, fostering transparency and awareness among stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Electoral Commission has shared its calendar for the elections with the parties. So we are aware of what is happening. So all in all I can say the environment is conducive for the elections and we hope it continues that way. So I think the experiments by the Election Security Task Force will carry us through the main elections,” Aborampah added.

The late Dr John Kumah, who had been battling an undisclosed illness, played a significant role in Ghana's political landscape. Despite his health challenges, he returned to Ghana to ensure the passage of critical revenue measures in the 2024 budget, amid threats of rejection by the minority.

The sudden loss of the deputy finance minister has deeply affected Parliament, with Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Atiwa East, Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, weeping uncontrollably upon hearing the news.