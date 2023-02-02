Dampare is a transformational leader and history will be kind to him — Pleased Ghanaian

Earlier, the Police resolved to no longer show or display the faces of suspects who are yet to be convicted.

This, according to the police, forms part of their effort to become a world-class police organization and the best institution in the country, serving as a reference point in Africa and beyond.

To achieve this, the Service said it will have to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism in all policing endeavours.

The new resolution means the faces and identities of suspects shall be fully displayed only when the suspects are properly convicted before a competent court of law, the police said in a statement.

Also, suspects who are declared wanted by the courts with a warrant of arrest for various acts of offence, shall, where necessary, have their faces and other physical attributes published for purposes of identification, arrest, and prosecution.

"We shall, however, continue to display the covered faces of suspects to announce their arrest and lawful detention in order to assuage the fears of people who feel threatened by them," the statement added.

The police are calling for public support in its transformation efforts.

A Ghanaian known as Michael Tettey who is pleased with the work of Dr. Dampare said he has proven to be a transformational leader.

He said many human rights activists have decried the practice of displaying the faces of suspects who are yet to be convicted on television and newspapers adding that under the regime of the current IGP, the cry of not showing the faces of suspects on TV and newspapers has been heard.

According to him, Article 15 of the constitution categorically states that the dignity of every human being shall be inviolable, and people who are arrested on suspicion of wrong doing, should not be subjected to degrading or dehumanizing conditions and anything that detracts from their humanity.

Article 19(1) (c) further states that People arrested on suspicion of wrongdoing are deemed innocent until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction, he added.