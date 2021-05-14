Dead Ghanaian student in Cuba wasn’t denied medical attention - Foreign Minister

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luiz Gonzalez at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra, Ms Botchwey indicated “he was not denied any kind of medical attention. That is very important.”

”There’s been few conflicting stories but I have received some briefs on the matter and I know that the relevant authorities are dealing with it including the GNPC who sponsored him but we’re keenly following what is happening and I would be grateful if you can share the full report with me so that I can at least know what exactly happened.”

For his part the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luiz Gonzalez denied the claim the Ghanaian was denied medical attention when he met with Ms Botchwey to present a letter from the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Cuban Ambassador to Ghana used the occasion to assure Ghanaians that its citizens in Cuba are safe and receive the necessary healthcare.

“Nobody (Ghanaian student) will be left unattended in Cuba in terms of medical care, that I can assure you. We are all humans and this situation is very unfortunate but it is important that the media in Ghana knows what actually happened. I can assure you that he (Erasmus Klutse) received the best medical attention.”

Pulse Ghana

An executive member of the National Union of Students Ghana Mr Eugene Oko on Monday, 10 May 2021 told Class News that they lost one of their colleagues because the Cuban government failed to send an ambulance to him during a medical emergency.