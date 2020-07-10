A report by Ghana Guardian said a relative of the deceased has disclosed that the boy died from stomach ulcer.

The business student died after reportedly suffering stomach pains for more than three hours without being given any medical attention.

READ ALSO: Mother of deceased KNUST SHS student narrates how her son died

KNUST student who passed strangely

The victim’s colleagues said school authorities left him to his fate despite reeling under intense pain with vomiting bouts.

The angry students later vented their spleen on the headmistress of the school by vandalising her car.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of the KNUST SHS, Felicia Asamoah Dankwaa over the death of the student.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said the headmistress is to step aside for investigations to be conducted.