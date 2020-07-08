The victim’s colleague students, who attended to him until his father arrived on campus to convey him to a health facility where he later died, said the school authorities left the patient to his fate despite reeling under intense pain with vomiting bouts.

According to the angry students, who went on the rampage following their colleague’s death, the school authorities shunned the now-deceased out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

The students vented their spleen on the headteacher’s car by smashing the windows with stones.

Armed police officers had to intervene to restore calm on campus.

#StudentsLivesMatter campaign launched as KNUST SHS students protest death of colleague

Meanwhile students of the school have launched a campaign, dubbed, #StudentsLivesMatter.

The campaign is in protest of the death of their colleague.