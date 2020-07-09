According to her, the son had severe ulcer conditions and she was only informed of his condition in school late on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Angel FM, Madam Comfort said even tried visiting him on Sunday, July 5 but was turned away.

“I was prevented from seeing my child on Sunday, just a day before the incident. The security men at the gate drove me away like chicken,” she alleged in her native language, Asante.

She claimed she had to go back home sad with all that she had brought for the boy, because the security men have been given strict instruction not to allow parents on campus as directed by government.

Unfortunately, the boy got sick the following day.

According to her, even though the issue happened in the morning of Monday, she was only called and informed about the child’s situation in the evening when the issue was getting out of hand.

She refuted claims by the school authorities that she asked them not to give the boy any first aid or send him to hospital.

The boy who was suffering from severe stomachache was left in the hands of colleague students for several hours without any move by the school authorities to get first aid administered on him, madam Comfort narrated on Angel102.9 FM on Wednesday.

Whilst some students were seen in a viral video trying to save the life of their colleague, some teachers were spotted standing distance away as many feared the boy might have contracted the deadly coronavirus.