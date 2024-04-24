Payment of salaries to spouses of President, Vice President illegal – Supreme Court

The suits followed controversies that emerged as a result of recommendations by the presidential emolument committee for spouses of the president and Vice President to be paid wages and emoluments.

Mr Dafeamekpor in his suit among other things prayed the court to declare that the emoluments committee had no power to make recommendations nor make approval in respect of salaries or emoluments to the First and Second Ladies.

Counsel for the plaintiffs in the Dafeamakpor’s action, George Kodzo Adabadze said his team is relying on all documents filed particularly their statements of case.

“We are before you basically challenging the extension of allowances of salaries to the wives of the President and Vice President,” Counsel submitted.

He submitted again that, he relied on all documents filed and argued that, Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee, exceeded their jurisdiction.

“We are saying that they have exceeded their jurisdiction,” Counsel said.

Lawyer Esinam Kporku, who was representing lead counsel for Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC while moving her client’s case said they rely on all processes filed particularly the plaintiff’s Statement of Case.

