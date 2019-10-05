According to her, there are plans to expand the law school but maintained that the General Legal Council (GLC) will not open the floodgates for the admission of students who do not meet the requirement.

The Chief Justice was speaking at an enrollment of 305 lawyers to the Bar in Accra on Friday.

“The position of the GLC remains that admission to the Ghana School of Law for the professional legal education requires that a successful candidate obtain a minimum mark of 50 per cent in an entrance examination administered by the Independent Examination Committee,” she said.

Activists have been pushing for the law school to admit more students after only 128 students passed the law entrance examination out of over 1000 students.

Before this, only 64 out of the 525 students who sat for the Bar exam in 2018 passed; with 284 of them failing and 177 being referred.