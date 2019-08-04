The protesters, clad in red and black, held placards with inscriptions such as “Fante women are not stupid”, “Ashante women are not greedy”, “Ewe women are not clueless”, and “Property owning is a blessing.”

Preaching last Sunday, Prophent Kobi descried Ashanti women as "greedy" and problematic, Fanti women as "foolish" and Ewe women as "dormant."

The convener of the protesters, Gladys Afia Pokua of Accra-based Adom FM, said the prophet's tribal remarks could disunite the country.

"We think that a prophet of his standing, Prophet Badu Kobi should not be the one to divide us," Afia Pokua said.

"We do not agree with tribalism," she said of Ghanaian women.