Democracy Hub Demo: Police admit to detaining protesters beyond legal limit

In a statement released on Thursday, September 26, the police described the situation as regrettable and announced that the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) would investigate the matter.

“As part of our efforts to be transparent, and maintain high ethical and professional standards, the Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB, formerly PIPS) to investigate the circumstances under which two of the suspects were kept in Police custody beyond 48 hours without being sent to court, for the necessary disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible,” the police stated.

The police also denied reports that a 12-year-old girl, a 68-year-old woman, and a pregnant woman were among those arrested, urging the public to disregard these claims.

“In the case of the 12-year-old child and the 68-year-old woman, in the course of the arrest, Police realised that one of the suspects, Grace Asantewaa, a 50-year-old woman, who is being reported as a 68-year-old, had a child with her. In order not to separate the child from the woman, the child was allowed to accompany her to the Police Station. At the Police Station, Police provided the child with food and for the sake of the child, her guardian, Grace Asantewaa, was granted a Police enquiry bail and allowed to go home with the child. The Ghana Police Service has charged Grace Asantewaa with the offence of exposing a child to danger, by bringing her to the demonstration grounds, contrary to section 71 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29),” part of the statement read.

Barker-Vormawor and 12 other Protestors remanded for 2 weeks

