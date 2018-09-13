news

Kweku Adoboli, the former UBS banker jailed for the UK's biggest ever fraud has stated that deporting him to Ghana is a worse punishment than being jailed in the UK.

Kweku Adoboli is set to be deported on September 18.

Adoboli was convicted by the UK authorities in 2012 and he is currently being held by Scotland Yard authorities.

He served four years of a seven-year sentence for a £1.4bn fraud at Swiss bank UBS and released in 2015.

During his trial at Southwark Crown Court in 2012, he had denied the charges, which related to the period between October 2008 and September 2011.

He had told the jury his senior managers were aware of his actions and encouraged him to take risks.

But the jury was told he lost the money in "unprotected, unhedged, incautious and reckless" trades.

In an interview with the Guardian from the detention centre, he said "I did four years in prison for a non-violent act... I’ve served my time, but I’m being given an extra punishment – a banishment – and just because I didn’t get around to becoming a citizen. This punishment is so much worse than being in prison."