Deputy CEO of Northern Development Authority ejected

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Patrick Seidu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, has been ejected by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A December 21, 2022 letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare noted that Mr. Seidu is expected to comprehensively give up his duties and any official property to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before his exit.

His dismissal is expected to take effect from March 21, 2023.

“We wish to inform you that, H. E. the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March 2023.

“You are expected to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure. We thank you for your services and wish you the best in your future endeavors.”

