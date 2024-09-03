Destoolment galore: Asantehene removes another 'errant' chief from his stool

The 90-year-old, who had served as a Member of Parliament and reigned as Wirempehene for 54 years, was stripped of his title after he was found guilty of attempting to manipulate historical facts for personal gain, thereby breaching both statutory and traditional laws.

Otumfuo stated "Nana Opia, you knowingly and deceitfully invoked the Great Oath, despite being fully aware that the stool did not rightfully belong to you. You deliberately challenged its ownership, attempting to exploit your long reign to conceal your illegitimacy.

"However, by misusing the Great Oath for personal gain, you have forfeited your claim to the stool. Your actions have left you no choice but to relinquish the throne."

In a symbolic act of his removal from office, the chief's traditional slippers were swiftly taken off, signifying his destoolment according to custom.

This action came in response to a detailed report submitted to the Council on August 15, 2024, which disclosed that the Aduana Clan, to which Nana Opia Mensah II is affiliated, is not the rightful royal lineage.

Instead, it was determined that the Oyoko Clan was the legitimate heir to the throne.

Last month, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, destooled three prominent chiefs: the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene for illegal mining activities commonly known as 'galamsey' in the Ashanti Region.

The decision underscores the Asantehene's commitment to preserving the environment and upholding traditional authority and was announced following a thorough investigation into the chiefs' involvement in galamsey.

For the Sabronum Gyaasehene, the Akyeamhene, and the Baamuhene, this means they have been stripped of their titles, responsibilities, and the respect accorded to them as leaders within their communities.

The decision came after reports and evidence surfaced indicating that these chiefs had not only failed to curb illegal mining activities in their respective areas but were allegedly complicit in them.

Galamsey, which has wreaked havoc on the environment, particularly water bodies and farmlands, has been a persistent issue in Ghana, with various governmental and traditional leaders taking a stand against it.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been vocal about the detrimental effects of galamsey on the environment and the health of the people in the Ashanti Region.

His leadership has consistently emphasised the importance of sustainable development and the preservation of natural resources.