The Tamale circuit court on Tuesday, May 14, granted bail to Mohammed Bondirigbum.

Mohammed Bondirigbum said he does not know the whereabouts of the lady.

The bail was granted with two sureties – the sureties should be government workers with a salary of not less than GH¢30,000 monthly.

The presiding judge, Justice Appiah Twumasi, during the judgement ordered the police to park the trucks that carried the rosewoods at the court premises.

The judge who appeared worried condemned the police for granting the Chinese woman bail.

The NDC MP reacting to the bail in a Facebook post wondered why the "government failed to, at the very least, declare a massive manhunt for the Chinese fugitive?"

He said "Quite a ridiculous story of the disappearance of yet another Chinese criminal suspect, Helena Huang.

"As would have happened in other jurisdictions, why has the Akufo-Addo led Government failed to at the very least declare a massive manhunt for the Chinese fugitive?

"Why is there no handsome reward package for anyone with information on her whereabouts?

"We can deploy state security armed to the teeth to shut down radio stations affiliated to our political opponents and yet we cannot ensure that foreigners who plunder our natural resources are kept in sight and made to account?

"I shudder to imagine how we are being perceived by the very Chinese some in higher authority seek to please and exactly what the larger international community now think of us.

"The Minority in Parliament can assure that this disgraceful Helena Huang saga will not go quietly into the night when the House resumes from recess."