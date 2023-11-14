Doctors also deserve to retire on full salary - GMA advocates

President Serebour emphasized the need for doctors' pensions to be secure, considering the immense sacrifices they make in their roles, which involve not only their professional expertise but also physical and mental well-being. He stated, "Our pensions must be secure after we have sacrificed our bodies, minds, and souls in our service."

In addition to retirement benefits, the GMA President highlighted the importance of providing doctors with adequate logistics and creating an enabling environment to maintain their mental and physical health. Dr. Serebour argued that retirement on a full salary is a reasonable and essential demand, considering the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, the GMA called for the immediate reinstatement of the vehicle importation tax waiver for health workers, emphasizing that such incentives contribute to the well-being of those in the healthcare sector.

During the meeting, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare assured the medical community of progress in discussions, indicating that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission would soon convene to kick-start the operationalization of new conditions of service.