This call was emphatically communicated by GMA President Frank Serebour during the 65th General Meeting of the Association held on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Doctors also deserve to retire on full salary - GMA advocates
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is fervently pushing for doctors to retire on their full salary, asserting that it is a reasonable and justified demand.
Recommended articles
President Serebour emphasized the need for doctors' pensions to be secure, considering the immense sacrifices they make in their roles, which involve not only their professional expertise but also physical and mental well-being. He stated, "Our pensions must be secure after we have sacrificed our bodies, minds, and souls in our service."
In addition to retirement benefits, the GMA President highlighted the importance of providing doctors with adequate logistics and creating an enabling environment to maintain their mental and physical health. Dr. Serebour argued that retirement on a full salary is a reasonable and essential demand, considering the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals.
Furthermore, the GMA called for the immediate reinstatement of the vehicle importation tax waiver for health workers, emphasizing that such incentives contribute to the well-being of those in the healthcare sector.
During the meeting, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare assured the medical community of progress in discussions, indicating that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission would soon convene to kick-start the operationalization of new conditions of service.
President Serebour concluded with a warning that any delays in addressing these concerns would not be tolerated, and the GMA would demand the full implementation of agreed-upon terms, effective from January 2024. The Association emphasizes that their reward is not only in heaven but on Earth, and they seek urgent attention from relevant authorities to address these crucial issues impacting healthcare professionals in Ghana.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh