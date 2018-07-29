Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Doctors to strike over conditions of service, abuse of NHIL funds


Strike Action Doctors to strike over conditions of service, abuse of NHIL funds

A statement issued by the association at the end of its 4th annual executive council meeting in Jirapa in the Upper West Region noted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana Medical Association has tabled a list of demands for redress by the government, threatening to embark on a strike action if the demands are not met.

A statement issued by the association at the end of its 4th annual executive council meeting in Jirapa in the Upper West Region noted.

READ MORE: GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case

The demands include:

  •  Ending non-core expenditure of the National Health Insurance Authority to parliamentarians and Ministry of Health

  • Direct transfer of Health Insurance Levy to the NHIL account at the Bank of Ghana and not into the consolidated fund

  • Equitable distribution of health professionals especially to deprived communities

The roadmap designed for the strike noted that all doctors working in the public service shall withdraw Out-Patient services.

From August 20, all emergency services shall be withdrawn, then on August 27, “all services offered by doctors in the public health facilities shall be totally withdrawn.”

The statement by the medical association also touched on the working conditions of its members, raising concerns with the implementation of the conditions of service document signed in October 2015.

The doctors want their market premiums to return to a factor percentage of basic salary.

“The above award was implemented for only a year, after which government unilaterally decided to make it a fixed figure, contrary to the ruling of the NLC,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Gov't, GMA fight over ownership of hospital

The statement added: “The issues of doctors having suffered reduced pensions following migration onto the Single Spine Pay Policy and the non-payment of conversion difference is still outstanding since December 2011 in spite of the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award which binds both parties (and subsequent directives by the NLC to the government to correct same).”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Joyce Mogtari Bawa: Kweku Baako slams Mahama's aide over salary brouhaha Joyce Mogtari Bawa Kweku Baako slams Mahama's aide over salary brouhaha
African News Roundup: Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Police Assault: Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with house and cash Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by police with house and cash
Porn Star: Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married woman Porn Star Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married woman
Issues: Water shortage hits parts of Accra Issues Water shortage hits parts of Accra
In Accra: Ashaiman accident: Police hunt for KIA truck driver In Accra Ashaiman accident: Police hunt for KIA truck driver

Recommended Videos

Rib Cracking Names: Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of Rib Cracking Names Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of
Pastor's Rides: Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce Pastor's Rides Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce
Growing Population: Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Porn Star Ghanaian pastor caught in adult video with married womanbullet
3 Divorce Blues Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa...bullet
4 Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town...bullet
5 Tribute Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on...bullet
6 Tragedy 5 die in accident at Ashaimanbullet
7 Fare thee well God knows why my son had to go -...bullet
8 Tribute Rawlings bids Amissah-Arthur farewellbullet
9 Murder Trial JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC to name...bullet
10 Police Assault Midland compensates woman assaulted by...bullet

Related Articles

Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness
Missing Autopsy Report GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case
Strike Action GMA threaten strike over conditions of service
Thievery Pharmacist arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from hospital
Health Alert Arrest and prosecute advertisers of unproven drugs and services - GMA
NPP Administration Government to build new military hospital in Tamale, upgrade 37 Military Hospital
Health Tips 7 reasons you should drink water more often
UG Teaching Hospital Gov't, GMA fight over ownership of hospital
Healthcare KATH increasing its usage of solar energy
NHIS GMA worried about gradual collapse of NHIS

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Former Second LADY Tribute outburst by Mrs Amissah-Arthur genuine- Lawrence Tetteh
Fare thee well Amissah-Arthur's widow writes emotional tribute to her late husband
God lifted the ban on me - Lawyer Sosu
Acquitted God lifted the ban on me - Lawyer Sosu
Thousands bid farewell as Amissah-Arthur rides home
RIP Thousands bid farewell as Amissah-Arthur rides home