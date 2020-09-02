President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30, announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for international flights from Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

He announced that some stringent measures have been put in place at the airport to prevent the importation of new Coronavirus cases which may lead to a resurgence of the disease in the country.

The measures which he said had been communicated to airlines who want to resume flights to the country include a requirement for every passenger to possess proof of a negative PCR Coronavirus test from an accredited laboratory on arrival at the KIA.

"The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana and those airlines who fail in this regard would be sanctioned," he said.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Deputy Minister of Health, on Monday, August 31, 2020, announced that passengers will pay 150 dollars for the COVID-19 test.

He said the amount was cost-effective considering what passengers paid in other countries.

Addressing the press in Accra, he said countries like Zimbabwe, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria charged more than 150 dollars with test results delaying for hours and causing congestion.

He explained that "when you go to a place like Zimbabwe you will pay about $210 for the test. In China, you will pay about $150 for the test. In Togo and Benin, you will pay about 150 euros and in Nigeria, it is 130 dollars but you will have to go to a hotel and lodge till the results are ready."

"With the turnaround time and accuracy of the test assured, we had to decide whether the $150 was enough to cover all the expenses. We finally agreed to peg it at that for now," he added.

Okudzeto Ablakwa reacting to the development said Ghanaians returning home from abroad have been under a lot of stress already and deserve continuous, therefore, the government must consider reducing the price for them.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I have always advocated some special dispensation for our fellow Ghanaians, particularly in difficult circumstances such as these.

"Our government would seriously have to consider a significant reduction in the advertised US$150.00 for a COVID-19 test.

"Most of our returning compatriots have been under a lot of stress and deserve our continuous empathy.

"Another policy option is to have a graduated arrangement where foreigners coming to conduct big business are made to pay a little more to subsidise stressed Ghanaian returnees.

"A policy alternative of this kind would not be new to the aviation industry where price differentials have long existed in visa fees, ticketing cost, lounge rates, etc."