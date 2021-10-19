The contract for the contract was awarded on November 15, 2019, with the commencement date set for March 2020.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, construction of the road was suspended from April 18, 2020, to March 15, 2021.

The road project, when executed, will significantly enhance the social-economic lives of the people in the Assin area, facilitate the movement of goods to and from the Takoradi Port, ensure easy access to markets and services, guarantee reductions in road accidents and road user costs, and improve travel time.

The Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road is being constructed by Shimizu Dia-Nippon Joint Ventures and is expected to be completed on 31st November 2023.

Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai road

At Assin Jakai, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 15-kilometre Nyankomase-Assin Jakai road.

The project includes the construction of feeder roads from Fante Nyankomase through Assin Jakai, Abaasa to Framase Junction; the Assin Jakai town roads; and the Jakai-Abein Feeder Roads.

The Nyamkomase-Assin Jakai is being constructed by Top International Eng. Ghana Limited, and is expected to be completed on October 19, 2023.