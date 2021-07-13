CHRAJ petitioned to investigate Chief Justice over $5m bribery allegations

"An allegation that Nana Ogyoodom Obranu Kwesi A. VI disclosed to his former Lawyer Mr.Kweal Mate Esq, that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of $5 million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court, the petition indicated."

Meanwhile. Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has dismissed allegations leveled against him, to the effect, that he demanded a $5million bribe to influence a case pending before the Supreme Court.

A letter to the Inspector General of Police July 12, attention the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, said "His Lordship asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision in this matter or any other matter."

The letter further indicated that the Chief Justice, "does not know the plaintiff and has not met or seen him anywhere, except in the courtroom when he rises to announce his name when his case is called. His Lordship asserts that he has had no personal interaction either with the plaintiff or his lawyer on this matter or in any other matter."

A Kumasi-based Lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa, Esq, made the allegation in a letter circulating on social media. The letter is a response to an invitation by the General Legal Council for him to appear before it, in relation to a petition by his former client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV, for failing to pay an amount of $75,000 he (Akwasi Afrifa, Esq) owes the latter.