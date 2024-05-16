Domelevo, Gyampo, 100 others petition Parliament to probe EOCO over Dapaah's case

The petition which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday May 16, 2024, noted among others said the failure to explain the source of the money should have been the corner stone of the investigation.

It also raised concerns about what the group described as the deliberate refusal by EOCO to take steps to protect the money which had been seized from residence of the former minister by the OSP.

Upon receipt of the docket, EOCO did not act timeously to seize the money that the OSP was returning to Madam Cecelia Dapaa as public stated by the OSP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition also said EOCO has been inconsistent with their public commentary and actions in the investigation.

The development comes in the wake of the standoff between state anti-corruption agencies investigating the former Minister over the stash of money.