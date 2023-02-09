Don’t allow Godfred Dame to intimidate you – Vitus Azeem to Auditor-General

In a letter addressed to the Auditor-General, Dame quoted Article 187(5) of the constitution, arguing that the release of the COVID-19 expenditure report to the public was premature because parliament had not dealt with it.

He added, quoting further Article 187(6) to say that Parliament should have debated on the report and where necessary set a committee to deal with any matters arising from it before the Auditor-General would publish it.

Dame, therefore, asked Akuamoah-Asiedu to unpublish the report which is already in the public domain.

However, like some analysts, Azeem disagreed with the Attorney-General, saying the Auditor-General’s work is sacrosanct, and that Dame should steer clear of the independent institution.

“This is not the first time the Auditor General Report has been made public before it was discussed by Parliament. So I don’t know why all of a sudden the Attorney General is concerned about this particular one. Is it because of the embarrassing revelation that it has made?

“Has Parliament complained and shouldn’t it be left with the Speaker to call the Auditor General to order if he is doing the wrong thing? So why is the Attorney General not complaining to the Speaker rather than writing directly to the Auditor General? When the Auditor General works nobody has the right to do anything to the work,” he told Starr FM as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

“The Attorney General cannot give a directive to the Auditor General if he has a concern he should write to the Speaker of Parliament and not directly to the Auditor General. Maybe that’s the aim but I don’t think the Auditor General should bow to that intimidation,” he stressed.