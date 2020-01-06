Speaking at the 88th Annual National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana, the NDC flag bearer encouraged the religious leaders to be bold in talking about matters of corruption and nepotism the country in facing today.

“Nepotism doesn’t become right because a different government is in power and our religious and traditional leaders must have the courage to speak up against it,” he said.

He also intimated that corruption and nepotism is the bane of Ghana currently.

According to him, Ghana can win the fight against corruption when anti-corruption institutions are strengthened. He called on government to fund the institutions responsible to fight corruption properly.

On that, Mr. Mahama further asked for these anti-corruption institutions to be given the autonomy and independence in their function.

“They must have the autonomy and independence to sanction and to deal with any person who indulges in corruption.”

The NDC flagbearer also urged government to be tolerant of all forms of criticism. “Government must be tolerant of criticism and when these organisations and investigative bodies expose corruption, government must listen and act.”

The former president was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.