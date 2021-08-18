Don’t be selective in the application of laws – Charlotte Osei

In an exclusive interview on Accra based Joy FM, she said the rule of law stipulates that everyone should be equal.

“The rule of law must apply; we must treat all people the same,” she said in the wake of controversies surrounding the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 vaccines procurement drive.

In an apparent reference to the procurement breaches embarked by the Minister of Health in the Sputnik V saga, she tweeted: “Dear Karma, please calm down small.”

The former EC Chairperson said, “as soon as you start making distinctions in the way you treat citizens…what happens is that the institutions start losing the trust of the citizens.”

She told host Winston Amoah, “If the law is broken by Winston and we sanction him. When Kojo does the same thing we must sanction Kojo.”

“Otherwise, we’re creating a system of inequality and injustice,” she explained.