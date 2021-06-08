Don’t blame NPP for disregard of COVID-19 protocols at Sir John’s funeral - Freddie Blay

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Blay said the family assured them that the protocols will be followed before the funeral.

The arrangement was such that most of the people were going to be in mask. Be it as it may, the gathering was something else… I take into consideration the expression of the GMA and OccupyGhana.”

“However, it was the family that organised the funeral and we were invited. It was not a funeral that was officially organised by the government or the party. It’s unfortunate that most of the people were NPP activists. It wasn’t a government or party event. We were not expecting the numbers that were there.

“If you want to condemn the government because many officials were there then I think you’re wrong… The numbers were huge and I think it’s quite regrettable irrespective of the protocols that were put in place,” Blay said.

The President and the government have been under intense criticism for their participation in the funeral which saw hundreds of people clearly disregarding the protocols.

The Ghana Medical Association in a statement said: “The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all gains made in our fight against COVID-19.”