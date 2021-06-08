RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don’t blame NPP for disregard of COVID-19 protocols at Sir John’s funeral - Freddie Blay

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has called on Ghanaians not to blame the party for the blatant disregard of the COVID-19 protocols at the funeral of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

Freddie Blay
Freddie Blay Pulse Ghana

According to him, though senior members of the government were in attendance, it is the family of the former General Secretary that organized the funeral.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Blay said the family assured them that the protocols will be followed before the funeral.

The arrangement was such that most of the people were going to be in mask. Be it as it may, the gathering was something else… I take into consideration the expression of the GMA and OccupyGhana.”

“However, it was the family that organised the funeral and we were invited. It was not a funeral that was officially organised by the government or the party. It’s unfortunate that most of the people were NPP activists. It wasn’t a government or party event. We were not expecting the numbers that were there.

“If you want to condemn the government because many officials were there then I think you’re wrong… The numbers were huge and I think it’s quite regrettable irrespective of the protocols that were put in place,” Blay said.

The President and the government have been under intense criticism for their participation in the funeral which saw hundreds of people clearly disregarding the protocols.

The final burial place of late Sir John
The final burial place of late Sir John Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Medical Association in a statement said: “The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all gains made in our fight against COVID-19.”

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organisers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation. We call on the Inspector General of Police to act without fear or favour in this regard,” the medical association said in a statement.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua