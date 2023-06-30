Don’t shut down over $1.7 billion debt – Mahama begs IPPs

In a Facebook post on June 30, the former President emphasized that such a move would have severe consequences for Ghana’s economy and negatively impact the lives of numerous Ghanaian families.

“As a concerned citizen, I would like to make a plea to the Chamber of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reconsider their decision to shut down their plants effective July 1, 2023.

“If the IPPs, who account for almost half of the country’s total power generation and over two-thirds of Ghana’s thermal power, go through with this plan, it will have a disastrous impact on Ghana’s economy and negatively affect the lives and livelihoods of countless Ghanaian families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers on Thursday, June 29 directed its members to cut supply to the national grid from July 1.

Members of the Chamber include Sunon Asogli, Cenpower, Karpowership, AKSA, Twin City Energy and CENIT.

Independent power producers play a significant role in Ghana’s energy sector, controlling 47 percent of the country’s total power generation mix and contributing 67 percent of Ghana’s thermal power.

As of May 2021, the six enterprises collectively claim an outstanding debt of approximately $1.73 billion in cedis, with the debt dating back to January 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPPs highlight that this debt has hindered their access to working capital, preventing them from financing crucial inputs such as chemicals for water treatment in thermal generators and other supplies, many of which are priced in foreign currency, primarily the US dollar.