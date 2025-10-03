Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (29 Sep – 3 Oct)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Dr Bawumia leads NPP presidential primaries with 57% – Global InfoAnalytics

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, appears well positioned to win the party’s January 2026 presidential primaries, according to a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics. The tracking survey revealed that a majority of voters prefer Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP into the 2028 general election. The poll indicated that 57% of respondents favoured Dr Bawumia (DMB), while 29% backed Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA). Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (YAT) secured 6%, Dr Bryan Acheampong (DBA) 5%, and Ing. Kwabena Agyapong (KAA) 3%. The report highlighted similar trends in key swing regions including Greater Accra, Central and Western.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. MultiChoice to offer increased value on DStv packages exclusively in Ghana – Sam George

After months of negotiations between the government and MultiChoice Ghana (DStv), the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that the company will provide increased value on all packages exclusively for Ghanaian customers. This followed the work of the Stakeholder Committee set up by the minister to review the company’s pricing model. At a press conference on Monday, 29 September, Mr George explained that the committee had considered cost drivers, Ghana’s macroeconomic environment, subscription trends, and other variables before presenting its recommendations to MultiChoice Africa. The process, he said, resulted in an agreement that will deliver improved value to subscribers in Ghana.

READ FULL DETAILS: MultiChoice to offer increased value on DStv packages exclusively in Ghana – Sam George

3. 1,937 killed, 10,957 injured in road accidents between January and August 2025 – NRSA

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that 1,937 people lost their lives in road crashes across Ghana between January and August 2025, underlining the urgent challenge of road traffic safety. According to data released by the Authority, 16,348 vehicles were involved in crashes during the period, leading to 10,957 injuries and 9,626 reported cases. The breakdown showed 5,515 commercial vehicles, 6,647 private vehicles, and 4,186 motorcycles were involved. The statistics were presented by Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director-General of the NRSA, during a working visit by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey. The visit formed part of her tour to acquaint herself with the Authority’s operations.

4. GES interdicts Okadjakrom SecTec teacher over viral sex tape with female student

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr Richard Tibetor, a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, following the circulation of a viral video allegedly capturing him in sexual misconduct with a female student. In a statement dated 2 October and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, the GES described the conduct as “unacceptable, unethical, and a gross violation of the professional code of conduct for teachers.” The Service confirmed that the teacher has been interdicted with immediate effect and barred from entering the school premises while investigations are underway. The statement further assured parents and the general public of the Service’s commitment to protecting students.

READ FULL DETAILS: GES interdicts Okadjakrom SecTec teacher over viral sex tape with female student

5. Galamsey: President Mahama says he will declare state of emergency on Security Council advice

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he will not hesitate to declare a state of emergency in mining communities if advised to do so by the National Security Council in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, widely known as galamsey. The President explained that although he holds the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency, such action has not yet been considered necessary by the council. He stressed, however, that he strongly believes the battle against galamsey can be won through alternative strategies. Speaking at a meeting with major Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday, 3 October 2025, President Mahama outlined government’s ongoing efforts to tackle illegal mining. He highlighted the work of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), and other specialised taskforces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion